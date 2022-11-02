Sac State President Robert S. Nelsen announces he'll retire in July 2023

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento State president has announced that he will be retiring next year.

Robert S. Nelsen announced the date of his impending retirement – July 1, 2023 – on Wednesday.

He came to Sac State in 2015, replacing the retiring Alexander Gonzalez.

"It is time for Jody and me to move on so that the University can continue to move forward," Nelsen said in a statement. "I am proud of what we have accomplished together since Jody and I arrived."

“Well, it’s been a great ride. It’s been a great ride because of you. But as of July 2023, it’s time to “hang ‘em up.” It's time to move on…”https://t.co/tft9NIV443 — Sacramento State (@sacstate) November 2, 2022

Nelsen touted the 187 percent rise since 2016 in four-year graduation rates among his accomplishments.

"These accomplishments would have been impossible without the faculty, staff, students, and community members who have poured their hearts into this work," Nelsen said in a statement.

The 70-year-old Nelsen says he plans on returning to Texas after retirement.