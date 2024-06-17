Rural grass fire in rural Yolo County forces evacuations

YOLO COUNTY — A grass fire in the hills of rural Yolo County has led to evacuations being ordered Monday evening.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said the fire was in the unincorporated community of Zamora, which is located just northwest of Woodland along Interstate 5.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for the areas just west of that from Interstate 505 to County Road 89 and County Road 14 to County Road 16.

The sheriff's office said there are very few homes in the area, but all have been notified or are in the process of being notified.

An evacuation center was set up at County Service Center Suite 111 at East Grant Ave. in Winters. Affected residents can access shelter, food or other resources there.

It was not yet clear how big the burn area was.