Roseville senior care home resident, 90, dies after assault allegedly involving other resident

ROSEVILLE – An investigation is underway after a Roseville senior care facility resident was fatally injured in an alleged assault involving another resident, police say.

Roseville police say the incident happened back on Aug. 28 at a residential care facility off of Sunrise Avenue and Kensington Drive.

Officers believe that a 90-year-old resident at the facility was left with significant injuries to the person's face after an assault involving a 77-year-old suspect who also lived at the home.

The victim died days later at Sutter Roseville Medical Center on Sept. 3 after complications from the injuries, police say.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. Police say the suspect, who was also a memory care patient at the facility, has been moved to a different memory care facility in the meantime.

"The Roseville Police Department remains committed to ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation and will continue to support the victim's family and the community as this process unfolds," police said in a statement.

Authorities have not released the name of the person who died, nor have they named the suspect.