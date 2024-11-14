Roseville police investigate alleged assault of woman in grocery store bathroom
ROSEVILLE – Detectives are investigating after a woman was reportedly attacked as she was going into the restroom of a Roseville grocery store.
Roseville police say, around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the SaveMart on Foothills Boulevard to investigate a reported attempted assault. As bystanders told officers, a man allegedly tried to assault a woman just as she was entering the restroom.
She was able to escape and get out of the store, police say. The suspect – 24-year-old Breland Moseley-Burnette – was soon arrested by officers.
Police said the bystanders helped them catch the suspect as they were arriving.
Moseley-Burnette is now being interviewed by detectives, police say.
No other details about the victim, other than that she was a woman in her 50s, have been released.
Anyone with further information relating to the SaveMart incident is urged to call Roseville police.