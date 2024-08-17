2 retail theft suspects face felony charges after arrest in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — Two theft suspects are facing felony charges after they were found with hundreds of dollars worth of stolen items in Roseville this week.

Roseville police say, on Thursday, officers got a report about a theft from a store on Five Star Boulevard.

Officers were told that the suspects took off in a red pickup truck.

That pretty noticeable vehicle was soon spotted and pulled over by officers near the Goodwill store on Fairway Drive in Roseville.

Police say more than $950 worth of stolen merchandise was found in the pickup. Meth, heroin, and drug paraphernalia was also found by officers.

The pickup truck that the suspects were using, Roseville police say. City of Roseville Police Department

The names of the suspects have not been released, but police say the pair is facing multiple felony charges like grand theft, conspiracy, and organized retail theft.

As made law by Proposition 47 in California, theft can be prosecuted as a felony only if more than $950 worth of items are stolen.

That law — which raised that dollar amount from $400 — has been under continuous scrutiny since it was passed in 2014.

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of bills aimed at curbing organized retail theft and other property crimes.