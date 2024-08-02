Mountain lion sightings reported in Roseville, residents urged to be on alert

ROSEVILLE – Residents in a Sacramento Valley town are being warned to be on alert after several mountain lion sightings were reported recently.

On Thursday, the City of Roseville revealed that animal control had gotten several calls about a possible mountain lion sighting.

The sightings were in the central Roseville area, officials say, near where Interstate 80 intersects with the city.

"Encountering a mountain lion is a rare event, but this is not the first time mountain lions have been spotted in Roseville," the city said in a statement.

While the usual range of mountain lions is the California high country, sightings are not unheard of in the Central Valley.

Back in May, authorities in northern San Joaquin County fielded reports of mountain lion sightings over the course of several weeks.

Roseville officials say they've contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to alert them about the lion sightings.

Are mountain lions dangerous?

As emphasized by wildlife and city officials, mountain lion attacks are rare. Roseville officials say people are statistically more likely to be struck by lightning than getting attacked by a mountain lion.

Still, mountain lion attacks have occurred recently in California – like a March incident in El Dorado County that left a young man dead.

Roseville residents are being urged to reduce their chances of encountering a mountain lion by avoiding certain activities – like hiking, biking, or walking alone – at dawn, dusk or night in the area where the sightings have been reported.

People are also being urged to keep their pets on a leash.