Roman Lopez killing: Jordan Piper given 15 years to life for death of 11-year-old son

EL DORADO COUNTY – The Placerville father who pleaded guilty in the killing of his own young son has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Jordan Piper was on trial for the 2020 death of 11-year-old Roman Lopez. In October 2023, Piper unexpectedly changed his plea from "not guilty" to "guilty" for a second-degree murder charge.

Lopez was initially reported missing in January 2020. His body was soon found in the basement of Jordan and Lindsay Piper, Lopez's stepmother, home. It wasn't until 2021 that the pair were charged in connection to Roman's death, however.

Lindsay Piper entered a no-contest plea in 2022 and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Jordan was taken into federal custody for an unrelated child exploitation case and had already been sentenced to 15 years in prison on that case.

On Thursday, the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office announced that Jordan had been sentenced to the maximum possible punishment for the death of Roman, 15 years to life.

"I hope when the defendant goes to sleep every night he hears echoes of Roman screaming at the top of his lungs, in fear, in hurt, and in terrified wails much like he did the night before his death," said Erin Rice, the best friend of Roman's mother, at the sentencing hearing.

Rochelle Lopez, Roman's mother, died in 2021.