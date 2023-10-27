Placerville father pleads guilty to killing son Roman Lopez in 2020

PLACERVILLE – There is an unexpected twist in the case involving Jordan Piper, the father accused of killing his son, Roman Lopez, in Placerville back in 2020.

Piper changed his plea in Lopez's killing from not guilty to guilty for a second-degree murder charge Thursday afternoon. He appeared in court remotely as he is already in federal custody after being convicted of sexually exploiting a girl.

The death of the 11-year-old Lopez shocked the city of Placerville.

"People were scared," Stacy Glass said. "They didn't know where that little boy went."

In January 2020, the case began as a missing person report.

"It was a really difficult time," Julie Jensen said. "People really came together to search to no avail until…"

Investigators took a closer look at the Pipers' home where they made a grisly discovery by finding the child's body inside a bin in the family's basement.

Authorities revealed Lopez suffered from malnourishment and dehydration at the time of his death. The revelation rocked the community.

"He went to a lot of our kids' school. A lot of kids know him. My son knew him," Alysia Jones said.

People began wondering what happened to the bright-eyed boy with a big smile inside his home.

Jordan and Lindsay Piper, Lopez's stepmother, were arrested in 2021.

After pleading not guilty, Lindsay Piper entered a no-contest plea last year. She is currently serving 15 years to life.

As for Jordan Piper, he faces a similar sentence, but a judge said it will run concurrent to his federal case. His sentencing date is scheduled for November 21.

"It's evil," Glass said. "I just hope that those people who do need peace out of this situation receive it — whatever that looks like for them. This whole world needs peace."