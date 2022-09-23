Rocklin police arrest youth athletic coach for crimes committed against minors
ROCKLIN — The Rocklin Police Department has arrested a youth athletic coach for crimes committed against minors.
According to police, on Sep. 22, detectives arrested 47-year-old Eric James Hawkins, a youth athletic coach in Placer and Sacramento counties that works with different programs.
Rocklin police began its investigation after being contacted about inappropriate communications between Hawkins and a juvenile living in Rocklin.
During their investigation, police discovered that there was another juvenile victim.
Hawkins was arrested for Annoying or Molesting a Victim Under 18.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.