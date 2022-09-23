Watch CBS News
Rocklin police arrest youth athletic coach for crimes committed against minors

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

ROCKLIN — The Rocklin Police Department has arrested a youth athletic coach for crimes committed against minors.

According to police, on Sep. 22, detectives arrested 47-year-old Eric James Hawkins, a youth athletic coach in Placer and Sacramento counties that works with different programs.

Rocklin police began its investigation after being contacted about inappropriate communications between Hawkins and a juvenile living in Rocklin.

During their investigation, police discovered that there was another juvenile victim.

Hawkins was arrested for Annoying or Molesting a Victim Under 18.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 6:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

