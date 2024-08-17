Watch CBS News
Driver dies after having medical emergency, crashing into Riverbank home

RIVERBANK — A driver has died after he had a medical emergency and crashed into a home in Riverbank on Saturday, authorities say. 

Riverbank Police Services says its Major Accident Investigation Team responded near Patterson Road and Jackson Avenue to investigate a crash. 

At the scene, first responders found that a car had crashed into a private residence. 

The driver of the vehicle has died, police say. 

It appears that the driver had some sort of medical emergency leading up to the crash, police say. No other details about the driver have been released. 

People are being urged to avoid the immediate area of the crash for the time being as investigators process the scene. 

Any possible witnesses of the crash are also being urged to call Riverbank police. 

