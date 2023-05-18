'We don't look at profits over safety': American River Raft Rentals temporarily closes due to dangerous conditions

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - The water is flowing high at rivers across our area right now making for dangerous conditions.

American River Raft Rentals in Rancho Cordova is temporarily closing because it does not want to put people at risk trying to raft in these conditions.

Co-owner at American River Raft Rentals Kent Hansen said the shop stops renting these rafts when the water flow gets above 8,000 cubic feet per second.

"Mother's Day was a great weekend and then Monday we got the word that the river was going to move to 10,000 cfs," said Hansen.

That number continues to climb. The water was flowing above 12,000 cfs on Wednesday.

"We are an example to other people who like to come out on the river regardless of whether they are renting with us or not," said Hansen.

If the flow does not drop down to below 8,000 cfs by Memorial Day, American River Raft Rental may miss out on one of its busiest days of the year. Hansen said it is not about the money.

"We don't look at profits over safety," Hansen told CBS13. "We never will."

With this high flow, will the county be taking its own measures to close dangerous spots along rivers? The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said no.

"It would take something really catastrophic like the floods we experienced earlier this year," said Sgt. Amar Gandhi from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Gandhi said another challenge with this type of closure would be coordinating with other agencies along the river.

"Forecast shows great flows from June through October," said Hansen.

Hansen is confident the 49-year-old business will be renting rafts again soon, but until then it is all about safety.

"We get more time to emphasize safety with our guests," said Hansen. "To ensure they are wearing their life jackets and make sure they know not to swim because the water is cold right now and it's moving quickly."

CBS 13 reached out to other rafting companies in the area that all said they are staying open. Every company is advising people to wear life jackets in the water.

One fishing rental spot said even if you are wading into the water, wear a life jacket because you never know how the current can move.

American River Raft Rentals has been open since mid-April renting out rafts when it is safe to do so. Hansen said they will start renting kayaks, paddleboards and tubes likely on the 4th of July.