Fun activities to enjoy in Sacramento during springtime

Spring is upon us and that means sunny days and better weather are coming.

After all the rain that fell over the last few months, many are welcoming spring with wide open arms as it means that you can now do outdoor activities.

Sacramento has no lack of fun things to do, including nature, food, and sports activities.

Here are some activities you can enjoy during spring.

Go hiking

The warmer temperatures have yet to hit scorching hot, so there won't be any excessive sweating involved. There are numerous trails around the area to choose from, including:

Beale Falls Loops, Nevada County

A relaxing 5-mile loop in which you pass through open fields and oak woodlands. This trail is easy enough for children too.

Phantom Falls, Butte County

An easy 4-mile trail, with seasonal falls that are usually dry by late spring.

Hidden Falls Regional Park, Placer County

Plenty of interconnected trails to choose from, with horseback riders and cyclists enjoying the area.

Plant some seeds

This is a fun activity for everyone, especially if you have young ones in the family. Choose from herbs like oregano and basil to fruits like strawberries, and enjoy your labor in a few months.

growing tomato plant in garden / Getty Images

Have a picnic in the park

There are plenty of cute spots in Sacramento to choose from where you can enjoy a homemade picnic.

Alternatively, you can also go all out and hire companies like A Picnic in the Park or Pop-Up Picnic Sac to set things up for you. Either way, this is a great way to spend time with your loved ones.

Go to a farmers market

Support local and go shopping from one of the three farmers market that Sacramento offers:

Go for a bike ride

Get a workout in with the numerous bike trails in Sacramento, including Yolo Causeway bike path, Sacramento River Parkway Trail, Johnny Cash trail, and Lake Natoma trail.

Do yoga for free

Take a break from the hectic lifestyle and slow down with a free yoga class. There are both indoor and outdoor classes from different studios, such as Yoga Moves Us and Happy Heart Yoga.