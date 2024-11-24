Rio Vista teacher, baseball coach arrested on child porn charges, police say

RIO VISTA – A Rio Vista teacher and baseball coach has been arrested on charges of possessing child pornography, police said.

Police said a warrant was served at 33-year-old Drake Sherman's home on Saturday where they found child sexual assault material and evidence that he recently downloaded it.

Sherman was arrested and booked into jail on 14 counts of possession of child pornography. He was booked into the Solano County Jail.

Sherman was placed on leave by River Delta Unified for allegations of misconduct in March.

He served as the varsity baseball coach at Rio Vista since 2021 and as a teacher since 2018. He was also the athletic director.

The police department is encouraging any potential victims or anyone with information to contact them.