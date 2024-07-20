Watch CBS News
Wind-driven fire burns nearly 200 acres in eastern Lake County, headed toward Colusa County

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

LAKE COUNTY – A wind-driven fire has burned nearly 200 acres near the Lake and Colusa county line on Saturday afternoon, Cal Fire says. 

The Ridge Fire is burning off Walker Ridge Road and Highway 20 and is heading east into Colusa County, firefighters said.

Cal Fire initially said it was 300 acres, but after better mapping crews determined the fire was about 192 acres. 

Crews have 19 engines responding, along with two crews, give dozers, six fixed-wing aircraft and two helicopters.

There's been no word on evacuations. 

What sparked the fire is unknown at this point, as well as if there are any structures threatened.  

