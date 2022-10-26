Watch CBS News
Local News

Ribbon cutting for Folsom segment of Capital SouthEast Connector happening Wednesday

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Ribbon cutting for Folsom segment of Capital Southeast Connector happening Wednesday
Ribbon cutting for Folsom segment of Capital Southeast Connector happening Wednesday 00:36

FOLSOM – Federal, state and local officials will be celebrating the completion of the Capital SouthEast Connector expressway's Folsom segment on Wednesday.

White Rock Road from Prairie City Road to East Bidwell Street has been reconstructed into a four-lane expressway.

Eventually, the planned 34-mile expressway will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County.

Wednesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Other parts of the project that have already been completed include the Grant Line Road-Kammerer Road Interchange, the Union Pacific Railroad-Grant Line Road railroad grade separation, and the Highway 50-Silva Valley Parkway interchange. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 7:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.