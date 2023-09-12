Aaron Rodgers out for the season with Achilles tendon injury, CBS Sports reports

CBS Sports: Aaron Rodgers out for the season with Achilles tendon injury CBS Sports: Aaron Rodgers out for the season with Achilles tendon injury 05:27

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - It's the tackle felt by every Jets fan.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out for the season after getting injured Monday night during his first drive of the regular season, according to CBS Sports.

Rodgers' debut with the Jets at MetLife was cut short. He was set to receive an MRI Tuesday.

Not the way any of us wanted it to go, but we know the commitment you've made to this team will continue to impact us moving forward.



Get well soon, @AaronRodgers12. pic.twitter.com/cKcYzjh4BZ — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023

"Not the way any of us wanted it to go, but we know the commitment you've made to this team and will continue to impact us moving forward. Get well soon," the Jets wrote on X, the social media service formerly known as Twitter.

"It was like the wind just completely left the stadium," CBS New York's Otis Livingston said. "It was like everyone's emotions just went crazy. You just couldn't believe it. I know there's a lot of pessimistic Jets fans, long-suffering Jets fans, who think 'We can't have nice things. We got Aaron Rodgers. We have a chance to go to the Super Bowl.' And now this. They can't believe this."

Livingston called it devastating news for fans and the organization.

"It's just complete devastation," Livingston said. "They have such high hopes. Again, Aaron Rodgers was here. Those kind of free agents don't come to New York Jets and give them an opportunity. He saw them last year when he played against them, so he knew what team they had here in New York, especially on that defensive side, and he felt like that he was that missing piece. So he came in, he was all in."

Livingston said the injury makes QB Zach Wilson "the most valuable player on this team now."

Wilson said that Rodgers' arrival has signaled a shift in Wilson.

"Last year, he lost the confidence of the team. He lost the locker room. They benched him," Livingston said. "But in the off season, there was a shift. There was a feeling that he had matured a little bit. Maybe being sat down and not being the starter kind of humbled him a little bit. Aaron Rodgers' mentorship has definitely benefitted him."

When times get tough, @nyjets fans know how to come together. Wishing Aaron Rodgers a speedy recovery! https://t.co/p6KYJCAzJZ — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 12, 2023

"When times get tough, [New York Jets] fans know how to come together. Wishing Aaron Rodgers a speedy recovery," Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote.

Coach Robert Saleh said Rodgers injured his left Achilles tendon on just his fourth play when he was sacked by Buffalo's Leonard Floyd and fell awkwardly on the leg during Monday night's game against the Bills.

"Personally, I don't hurt for me. I don't hurt for our locker room. I hurt for Aaron, and how much he's invested in all this," Saleh said. "So I'm still going to say a prayer. I'm still going to hold out hope."

Wilson, a third-year quarterback, replaced Rodgers on the field shortly after the injury.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center, is helped off the field after suffering an injury during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11, 2023. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Rodgers stood up after falling, but needed help getting to the sidelines. He was taken to the medical tent to be examined, then limped back inside the locker room.

"Seeing it go down this first game, so quickly in, it's just -- I mean, it sucks, man. And I'm going to keep them in my prayers. It just sucks," wide receiver Garrett Wilson said.

Saleh said after x-rays came back negative Monday night, he expected Tuesday's MRI to confirm 39-year-old Rodgers will be sidelined.

Monday night, Rodgers' teammates, remained hopeful.

"He's a great teammate, a great leader. You know, it just caught us off guard, but you know we're dedicated to winning the game to him," cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner said.

Thankfully, the team still took home a 22-16 overtime win against the Bills.

Wilson is expected start for the Jets next Sunday in Dallas.

More information is expected to be released at a 3:30 p.m. news conference.