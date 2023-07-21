Report: Sacramento Kings' Keegan Murray to invited to join Team USA's Select Team

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Kings' Keegan Murray will reportedly soon be sporting the Red, White & Blue.

As reported Thursday in the Athletic, Sacramento's sophomore stud has been invited to play for Team USA's Select Team next month in Las Vegas.

The Select Team is made up of young, rising NBA stars. The team will train with the current US National Team in preparation for the FIBA World Cup, which is happening across several countries in Asia in late August.

Murray will be eligible to travel with the team to the Philippines and serve as a replacement if anyone is injured before the start of the cup.

The 22-year-old had a standout rookie campaign for the Kings last season. Along with garnering 1st Team All-Rookie honors, Murray broke the record for most 3-pointers in a rookie season.