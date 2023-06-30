Report: Sacramento Kings resign Harrison Barnes to 3-year extension

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Kings have reportedly resigned an important piece of their turnaround this past season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Thursday that the Kings had agreed on a three-year extension with veteran Harrison Barnes.

Barnes has been with the Kings since 2019 when he was traded from the Dallas Mavericks.

He has been an integral part of the Kings ever since. Barnes also started all 82 games for Sacramento's 2022-23 campaign that saw the rise of the #BeamTeam and the first playoff berth for the Kings in 16 seasons.

Did the Kings make the right decision by re-signing Harrison Barnes? — Sara Hodges KOVR (@saratalkssports) June 30, 2023

Barnes turned 31 in May.