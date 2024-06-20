Repairs to begin on Interstate 5 in Sacramento, partial closures this weekend

I-5 repair work in Sacramento to lead to partial closures this weekend

SACRAMENTO -- Expect delays on Interstate 5 over the weekend just north of downtown Sacramento as Caltrans repair work is set to start.

The work includes six 55-hour partial daytime and nighttime lane closures on I-5 beginning Friday. The partial closures will also include closures to connector ramps to Interstate 80.

Part of the project includes .2 miles south of the American River Bridge to Arne Boulevard in Natomas.

"There's no perfect scenario when you're working through downtown Sacramento on Interstate 5. So be patient with us, and try not to get too angry," said Caltrans spokesperson Steve Nelson. "And the benefits, of course, are a smoother ride, a safer ride, all those kinds of things, and just to tie those projects together and get that one section fixed."

Closure locations June 21-24:

Richards Boulevard on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, June 21 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 24

Northbound I-5 at Garden Highway will be reduced to two lanes from 10 p.m. Friday, June 21 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 24

Southbound I-5 at the I-80 interchange will be reduced to two lanes from 10 p.m. Friday, June 21 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 24

I-5 delays ALERT! Repairs start tomorrow from Garden Hwy to Arena Blvd. Expect delays & allow 40+ extra minutes if flying out of SMF early. #SMF #Sacramento #TrafficAlert https://t.co/4nr5OP26yJ — Sacramento International Airport (SMF) (@FlySMF) June 20, 2024

Caltrans advises more time for travelers and employees at the Sacramento International Airport, at least 40 minutes earlier than the recommended time. They also said:

The speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph through the construction zone 24/7.The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be patrolling the project site ticketing motorists who are not adhering to the posted speed limit signs. The closures and speed-limit reductions are necessary for the safety of motorists and workers. Please "Be Work Zone Alert" Nearby residents can expect loud construction and commercial truck back-up beeping noises during day and nighttime hours.

