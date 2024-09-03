Rent control initiative Prop 33 begins "California Leavin' " TV ads

SACRAMENTO — California's housing crisis is now at the center of a new political ad campaign.

The new ad that dropped this week is getting a lot of attention but some are already calling it confusing. It plays off the theme of the 1965 Mama's and the Papa's hit "California Dreamin.'"

Instead, it's changed the title to "California Leavin'" and includes the lyrics: "All the homes are gone, and the rents too high."

Political strategist Rob Stutzman watched the new ad aimed at promoting Prop 33. Only, Stutzman said that despite its crafting, it leaves a key point out.

"They never use the ballot proposition number which is really strange," Stutzman said.

In this new political ad season, Stutzman said cutting through the noise and getting voters' attention is a science.

"You are using science to research what is the right message, then there is an artful way of applying that message," Stutzman said.

Oussama Mokeddem is the director of state policy for Public Health Advocates and supports Prop 33.

The initiative would rescind a current state law that limits the kinds of rent control cities can impose on buildings constructed since 1995.

"So the priority is how can we get people housed," Mokeddem said. "This doesn't really implement one set of rent control laws for all cities and counties. Rather, it allows those communities to decide what's best for them."

John Vignocci is a Sacramento home builder who said that restrictive zoning, building codes and energy policies already create a burden on home builders. He calls Prop 33 misguided.

"Right problem, wrong solution," Vignocci said. "I understand the frustration that they are trying to tap into but, you know, rent control is one of those solutions that sound nice but create a lot of unintended consequences on the people you're trying to help."

The latest poll by UC Berkeley and IGS shows 40% of support for Prop 33 compared to 34% opposed. The remaining 26% were undecided.