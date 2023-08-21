Recovery efforts "could take weeks" to complete after devastating Maui fires, governor says

LAHAINA — Teams with cadaver dogs have covered more than 85 percent of the area scorched in the Maui town of Lahaina, but Hawaii's governor is preparing residents for many more days of searching.

"Now we go into the larger buildings, which require peeling back some of the floors and structures," Gov. Josh Green said in an address to the community. "That last 15% could take weeks."

The Maui wildfires death toll still sat at 114 on Sunday, but that's a number that is expected to rise. More than 1,000 people remain missing and officials say because of the intense heat of the fire, some victims may never be identified.

"I'm heartbroken over everything that's happened," Ramon Garcia said.

Garcia lives in Utah now, but he grew up in Lahaina. He felt compelled to go back and show his support.

"It is just so sad to see that they don't have homes to go to anymore," he said. "Their whole lives are here and memories."

While the work on Maui goes forward, frustration is mounting about the controversial decision to not activate the emergency sirens as the fires were spreading.

"We didn't have any messages or any warnings at all that the fire was coming until the police officer was actually in my neighborhood," said Lahaina resident Kim Camacho. "I want to see changes. There needs to be a better emergency system here put in place."

Some of the survivors will get a chance to meet President Biden on Monday. He'll be there to survey the devastation and to thank first responders and volunteers for all their hard work.

