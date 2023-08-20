Survivors of Maui fires want Lahaina rebuilt in their eyes

Lahaina residents worry they'll be left behind as town gets rebuilt after deadly fires

Lahaina residents worry they'll be left behind as town gets rebuilt after deadly fires

Lahaina residents worry they'll be left behind as town gets rebuilt after deadly fires

LAHAINA — Survivors of the Maui wildfires are speaking out saying they want to make sure the town of Lahaina is rebuilt in their eyes.

Residents there are worried they'll be left behind as the town gets rebuilt.

"We're still grieving," said resident Keeaumoku Kapu. "We need that time to find closure before we look at where do we go from here."

Responding to those concerns, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green promised the community will not be lost.

"Lahaina belongs to its people and we are committed to rebuilding and restoring it the way they want it," the governor said in an address to the community.

Hawaii's first lady fought back tears as she remembered the historic town.

"Over two centuries with their aloha, their dedication and their hard work," first lady Jaime Kanani Green said. "The people of Lahaina built their town into a special place."

On Saturday, the focus for many wasn't on the rebuild but instead on helping the people who lost everything.

State Representative Ellie Cochran represents West Maui. She said the government's response has been poor, but local residents have been stepping up despite the circumstances.

"Been delivering all this stuff here to the hub for the community that's still intact," Cochran said. "Got to be grateful for our lives, grateful that homes are still here, but when I look that way, it's just really sad."

There are a thousand federal workers in Maui — 350 of them dedicated to search and recovery. While officials estimate about a thousand people are unaccounted for, the exact number is unclear.

"Frankly, we don't know," said FEMA task force leader Todd Magliocca. "People have thrown numbers around. People have thrown cellular data stuff around."

The cause of the fires is under investigation. Officials are looking into if power lines may have started it.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit the area on Monday. Rain is in the forecast for Monday afternoon, which could muddy the search area.