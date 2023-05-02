Kicksville Vinyl and Vintage Kicksville Vinyl and Vintage 05:35

Sales of vinyl records have surpassed the sale of CDs, with the majority of buyers being under the age of 45. Here's a list of record stores in the Sacramento area:

Kicksville Vinyl & Vintage

931 T Street, Sacramento

(916) 822-4884

Open noon-5:30 p.m. daily

www.kicksvilleshop.com

Rocket Records

1002 24th Street, Sacramento

(916) 662-7253

www.rocketrecordsmidtown.com

Twelves Wax

3324 Broadway, Sacramento

Monday: Closed

Tues-Fri: 11 am - 6 pm

Sat-Sun: 11 am - 5 pm

(916) 400-4520

www.twelveswax.com

Time Tested Books

1114 21st Street, Sacramento

(916) 447-5696

timetestedbooks.blogspot.com

Phono Select Records

2475 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento

Monday-Sunday

12 pm-6 pm

(916) 400-3164

phonoselect.com

Esoteric Records

1139 Fulton Ave., Sacramento

(916) 488-8966

esotericrecords.weebly.com

Delta Breeze Records

1715 10th St, Sacramento

(916) 822-4096

Facebook: @deltabreezerecords

Pressed Record Cafe

1725 L Street, Sacramento

Wed/Thu 7 AM-3 PM

Fri/Sat 7 AM-6 PM

Sun 7 AM-3 PM

(916) 234-6292

staypressed.com

The Cave

2265 Arden Way, Sacramento

313 East Bidwell, Folsom

(916) 260-5146

www.thecavestores.com

Armadillo Music

207 F St., Davis

(530) 758-8058

armadillomusic.com

Are we missing any stores? Drop us an email at web@cbssacramento.com.