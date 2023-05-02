Watch CBS News
Record stores in the Sacramento area

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Kicksville Vinyl and Vintage
Sales of vinyl records have surpassed the sale of CDs, with the majority of buyers being under the age of 45. Here's a list of record stores in the Sacramento area:

Kicksville Vinyl & Vintage
931 T Street, Sacramento
(916) 822-4884
Open noon-5:30 p.m. daily 
www.kicksvilleshop.com

Rocket Records
1002 24th Street, Sacramento
(916) 662-7253
www.rocketrecordsmidtown.com

Twelves Wax
3324 Broadway, Sacramento
Monday: Closed
Tues-Fri: 11 am - 6 pm
Sat-Sun: 11 am - 5 pm
(916) 400-4520
www.twelveswax.com

Time Tested Books
1114 21st Street, Sacramento
(916) 447-5696
timetestedbooks.blogspot.com

Phono Select Records
2475 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento
Monday-Sunday
12 pm-6 pm
(916) 400-3164
phonoselect.com

Esoteric Records
1139 Fulton Ave., Sacramento  
(916) 488-8966
esotericrecords.weebly.com

Delta Breeze Records
1715 10th St, Sacramento
(916) 822-4096
Facebook: @deltabreezerecords

Pressed Record Cafe
1725 L Street, Sacramento
Wed/Thu 7 AM-3 PM
Fri/Sat 7 AM-6 PM
Sun 7 AM-3 PM
(916) 234-6292
staypressed.com

The Cave
2265 Arden Way, Sacramento
313 East Bidwell, Folsom
(916) 260-5146  
www.thecavestores.com

Armadillo Music
207 F St., Davis
(530) 758-8058  
armadillomusic.com

Are we missing any stores? Drop us an email at web@cbssacramento.com.  

