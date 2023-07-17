Record heat reached across Sacramento region Sunday

SACRAMENTO — Record-high temperatures were reached across the Sacramento region Sunday during what has been the second major heat wave of the summer.

Temperatures have been well into the triple digits for much of the Sacramento Valley and across Northern California since Friday.

The city of Sacramento reached a high of 109 degrees Fahrenheit for the date of July 16, breaking a nearly century-old (1935) record of 108 for July 16. Additionally, Sacramento Executive Airport in the south posted a high of 107, breaking a 1961 record of 106.

Sacramento nearly broke records on back-to-back days, as on Saturday, the city reached a high of 108, which fell just short of the record of 109 for that day.

Further south in Stockton, the city also reached a high of 109, breaking a 2005 record of 108-degree heat. Over in Vacaville, the city tied its record of 109 degrees.

Up in the Sierra, South Lake Tahoe posted a high of 93 degrees on Sunday, easily beating a previous record of 89 degrees set back in 2005. And just over the border into Nevada, the city of Reno also easily surpassed a 2005-set high of 104 with a new high of 108.

🌡️It sure was toasty today! Records were broken including a tied all-time high temperature at the Reno-Tahoe Intl Airport! Slightly "cooler" temperatures, yet still hot the next few days. Stay cool and follow recommendations at https://t.co/Su6l4GJ0pA#NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/vpw8c3PLLE — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) July 17, 2023

High temperatures are expected to drop back into the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday before triple-digit temperatures return back to the region.

Heat-related illnesses are a major concern during the summer months. Here is a list of cooling centers open during this heat wave.