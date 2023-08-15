Reasons why our minds race when we're ready for bed

You're all ready for bed, but you can't sleep because your mind is racing.

The mind's job is to think, so convincing the mind to shut it down for the day is easier said than done.

Even a little bit of light as we settle into bed is a signal to our brain that it's okay to stay active. Sleep experts say that's one of the top reasons our minds race when we don't want it to.

Another reason is that late afternoon pick-me-up, which sounds like a good idea at the time. However, researchers say that a sip anytime within eight hours from your regular bedtime may cause your mind to still be buzzing.

The same goes for booze. You might fall asleep more quickly, but experts say as the alcohol settles into your system, it's a signal to your brain to wake up. That unexpected eye-opener might be tough to recover from.

Lastly, and this is one that is not often talked about, is talking itself.

Sleep experts say to avoid deep conversations with your partner or friends or family in the hours before bed.

Your mind has a tough time shutting down from serious topics.

Also, put away your phone and don't look at it at least an hour before your head hits the pillow.