Rancho Cordova police recover USPS master key in mail theft investigation

RANCHO CORDOVA – One person has been arrested and a USPS master key has been recovered during an investigation into mail theft in the Sacramento area.

Rancho Cordova police said, in a release on Monday, that officers recently served a search warrant at a home while investigating the recent spate of mail thefts across the region.

The search warrant led to officers recovering a USPS master mailbox box key, police said, along with several pieces of mail that did not belong to the suspect.

Officers said they also discovered some suspected fentanyl during the search.

One suspect, whose name has not been released, has been arrested and booked into Sacramento County Jail on charges of identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of burglary tools.

Authorities across the region have been investigating mail theft cases in recent months. In at least one case in Roseville, a mail carrier was robbed of their master keys.