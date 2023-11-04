Pro-Palestine demonstration held outside Arden Mall Saturday

SACRAMENTO - Demonstrators gathered in Arden at the mall on Saturday standing in solidarity with Palestine, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"I feel like the country that we are in, if you are living in a country that is supporting and funding billions of dollars to the Israeli government for bombing children, you need to stand up and do something," said Sara Khan, a demonstrator.

The Sacramento Police Department said it was monitoring the demonstration near Arden Way and Heritage.

Hundreds of people were seen at the demonstration. The protest began around 1 p.m., according to a Facebook post made by The Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights. By 5:30 p.m., the demonstration had finished.

On Friday, pro-Palestinian protesters blocked a U.S. military supply ship from leaving the Port of Oakland for hours by locking themselves to the vessel.

Last month, about 200 people gathered for a demonstration at UC Davis, calling for a cease-fire.

More than 1,400 Israelis and 9,000 people in Gaza have been killed since the conflict.