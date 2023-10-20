Pro-Palestine demonstration held at UC Davis, Jewish community members concerned about fiery rhetoric

DAVIS – As the Israel-Hamas war intensifies, so does tension across the globe.

American universities are turning into the new frontier for heated rhetoric.

On Thursday at UC Davis, around 200 people gathered for a demonstration to demand an end to the fighting overseas. A rallying cry echoed across campus as pro-Palestine supporters called for a cease-fire.

"I fear that if we allow one culture to perpetuate the trauma that they've experienced onto another culture, when will it end?" a demonstrator said.

Several people opted to hide their identities with masks out of fear of retaliation and preferred to not share their names with CBS13.

For Palestinian-American students, this moment is not just a war of words but personal.

"My own extended families experienced the loss of 30 family members in one day. Let me repeat that — 30 people murdered in one day," a speaker told the crowd.

The Jewish Federation of the Sacramento Region told CBS13 the heated rhetoric is escalating tensions and continues to target Jewish communities.

The federation is counting on the U.S. president's Thursday night address to the American people, one of the Jewish community's most visible allies, to rally further support for Israel.

"I hope he touches on freeing the hostages that are held," said Barry Broad, president of the Jewish Federation of the Sacramento Region. "That we as a country back Israel's right to exist and be free from the violence of Hamas."

For some demonstrators, they say it does not matter what the president has to say about the conflict.

"I don't expect anything from him," said an unnamed student. "The only solution? Hamas will support us. Hamas will return Palestine."

Meanwhile, a UC Davis spokesperson said in a statement that the university is dedicated to the First Amendment and the pursuit of knowledge through the free, open and civil exchange of ideas.

In recent days, the gatherings have been peaceful and respectful, according to the university. Unlike elsewhere in the nation, there have not been clashes with counter-demonstrators. The Jewish Federation of the Sacramento Region said it told its supporters to not engage with the opposite side.