Police searching for 3 suspects after man shot in Stockton's Seaport District

STOCKTON — Three suspects are sought after a man was shot late Thursday afternoon in Stockton, police said Friday.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Hunter and Church Streets in the Seaport District.

Stockton police said a 26-year-old man was walking in the area when he then became involved in an argument with one of the suspects. At some point during the argument, that suspect shot the victim.

The 26-year-old, who was not identified, has since been hospitalized. His condition is not known.

The suspect got away from the scene before law enforcement arrived. Police are also searching for at least two other suspects believed to be connected to the shooting.

The suspects were only described as a Black man and two Black women. It is not clear who is accused of pulling the trigger.