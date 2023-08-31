Police release footage of deadly shooting of knife-wielding suspect at Sacramento City College

SACRAMENTO — Police have released body camera footage of an incident that saw police shoot and kill a knife-wielding suspect at the Sacramento City College light rail station in mid-August was released Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. on August 15 at the station near Hughes Stadium.

Officers responded to the area after receiving a report of a man wielding a large knife and acting erratically on the train, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The 12-minute video, which can be seen in full here (WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised), released by the department includes footage of the suspect boarding the train, 911 calls, and officers' body cam footage including the confrontation with the suspect and when shots were fired.

Sacramento police said an officer approached the train with a bean bag shotgun. The officer fired it once at the suspect, who had stood up from a seat on the train with the knife in hand.

That shot proved ineffective, police said, and resulted in the suspect charging toward officers with the knife still in hand. Another officer then shot the suspect. When the suspect stood up a second time, he was shot again.

The suspect died at the scene. A knife was also recovered by police.

No officers were injured.