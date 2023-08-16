Watch CBS News
Police shoot and kill knife-wielding suspect at Sacramento City College light rail station

SACRAMENTO — Officers shot and killed a knife-wielding suspect at the Sacramento City College campus light rail station Tuesday evening.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened at around 5 p.m. along the 3800 block of 24th Street, which is near the light rail and Hughes Stadium. Dispatchers received calls of a person armed with a knife on the light rail train.

Officers arrived and located the suspect. While making contact with the suspect, law enforcement officials fired shots at the individual, striking them at least one time.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department confirmed no officers were injured in the incident.

Footage of the incident will be released by the Sacramento Police Department within 30 days.

