Police negotiating with reportedly armed domestic violence suspect in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Officers are in a North Sacramento neighborhood negotiating with a domestic violence suspect who is reportedly armed.
Sacramento police announced just after 1 p.m. Saturday that there was a heavy law enforcement presence along the 3100 block of Callecita Street.
Police say the person they are negotiating with is a suspect wanted for a domestic violence case.
Due to the situation, police say Callecita Street between Arcade Boulevard and Sonoma Avenue is closed.