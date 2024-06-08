Watch CBS News
Police negotiating with reportedly armed domestic violence suspect in North Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO — Officers are in a North Sacramento neighborhood negotiating with a domestic violence suspect who is reportedly armed. 

Sacramento police announced just after 1 p.m. Saturday that there was a heavy law enforcement presence along the 3100 block of Callecita Street. 

Police say the person they are negotiating with is a suspect wanted for a domestic violence case. 

Due to the situation, police say Callecita Street between Arcade Boulevard and Sonoma Avenue is closed.  

