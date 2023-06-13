Police investigating deadly shooting on Lampasas Avenue in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - An investigation is underway after two men were shot and killed in north Sacramento early Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. along the 800 block of Lampasas Avenue. Both men were taken to an area hospital where they both died from their injuries.

Sacramento police said officers detained multiple people and witnesses for questioning, though, they believed the suspect or suspects remain at large.

A Sacramento police spokesperson told CBS13 that Lampasas Avenue is part of the 7-mile stretch of Sacramento that contributes to nearly half of all violent crime.

Last month, a shooting outside a nearby liquor store injured two adults, a 10-year-old and one-year-old — the baby was grazed by a bullet.

Then, when CBS13 started asking questions, business owners shared their concerns over a string of break-ins and robberies — one business owner was held at gunpoint.

"We're talking to other business owners about how we can mitigate some of the other issues that aren't even violent crime related," said Sgt. Zach Eaton, a Sacramento police spokesperson.

Those who live in the area, on Lampasas Avenue, were blocked from their homes Monday by crime tape and aren't convinced anything's changed.

"[It's about] what you'd expect from the hood, pretty constant, consistent," said Chance Leal, who lives near the site of Monday's shooting. "When you live here long enough, you get used to it. It's sad."