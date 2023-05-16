Latest: 1-year-old and 10-year-old injured in north Sacramento weekend shooting

SACRAMENTO -- Days before a shooting in north Sacramento that injured a one-year-old, a ten-year-old, and two adults, business owners along the same street say there have been robberies, break-ins, and threats of crime.

The shooting happened Saturday night. In a surveillance video obtained by CBS13, a group of three men are on camera at the corner near Sunland Liquor, they look at another group and begin shooting. As the group runs away, surveillance video captures the sound of a man and woman yelling, then, more gunshots.

As of Monday, Sacramento police have not updated on the status of the four people injured, including the children who are siblings, according to a community activist.

Investigators were out on Monday in Del Paso Heights talking to businesses in the area where the shooting occurred. While the crime tape and evidence markers are gone, the impacts of what happened over the weekend are still on the minds of the community -- especially the business owners on the same street.

"We're averaging two break-ins a night," said Contreina Adams, owner of Universal Clothing Boutique on Del Paso Boulevard.

Adams owns the business with her husband and said they were most recently targeted on Wednesday, just days before the weekend shooting.

She said at least two individuals broke the front window of the store, now boarded up with plywood, and stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and rare sneakers. Adams said to replace the stolen items and fix the window, she estimates it could cost upwards of $30,000.

Adams said she was already on Del Paso Boulevard Wednesday when the break-in occurred, next door at another business keeping watch for the same reason. When she returned to her clothing store, so did a suspect, caught on surveillance video, who she said "brandished a gun" at her and her family.

At that moment, Adams said it wasn't about business,

"Try to keep the kids safe at that moment, the family safe, without anything happening in the process," she said.

She believes the break-ins are all the same group of young people. The man who she said threatened her with a gun appeared, to her, to be 18 years old.

Sacramento police would not confirm if the break-ins and robberies are related to the Saturday shooting that injured four people. A spokesperson cited that the case was an open investigation and no further details could be released.

"The summer's coming. It's getting hot. They're going to be running around with guns. Hopefully, we can stop that before stuff happens," said Aaron Cardoza, President of Brother 2 Brother, a community outreach group.

Cardoza said a volunteer from Brother 2 Brother was in Del Paso Heights when the shooting occurred on Saturday, out on "patrol." Cardoza explained that while the group does not have law enforcement capabilities, when they patrol, they look out for young people, or youth, and interfere before crimes take place.

The Brother 2 Brother volunteer was on the scene to provide comfort for those that were injured in the shooting. Now, they plan to expand these volunteer shifts to include midnight to 6 a.m.

"It's sad. It's young kids doing this," said Cardoza, who knows all too well the realities of crime at a young age.

He said he was incarcerated and started Brother 2 Brother to make a difference by mentoring at-risk youth and getting them into productive hobbies, careers, and lives.

Sacramento police did not release a suspect(s) description on Monday.