Police body camera video released of April incident where Turlock officer shot suspect

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

TURLOCK – Police have now released the body camera footage of an April incident in Turlock where officers shot a suspect.

The incident happened April 10 along the 900 block of Vermont Avenue.

Officers had responded to a report of a suspicious person looking into vehicles. That suspect – later identified as 37-year-old Turlock resident Corey Pollard – then ran when an officer tried to approach him, police say.

When a different officer tried to stop Pollard, that's when police allege he "presented an object in a threatening manner."

One officer then shot Pollard, hitting him in the right shoulder. He was taken to the hospital and then was booked into jail once being medically cleared.

Police have described the object Pollard allegedly pulled out as a black piece of plastic.

The two officers involved in the incident have also been named by the department: Officer Juan Arroyo, a three-year Turlock PD veteran, and Officer Donna Anthieny, a five-year veteran.

Pollard is still facing charges of resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento-area native.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 2:16 PM PDT

