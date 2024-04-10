Officer-involved shooting reported in Turlock

TURLOCK – An investigation is underway in Turlock after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

The Turlock Police Department confirmed they were investigating the incident along the 900 block of Vermont Avenue. No other details, including whether if it was an officer or a suspect who fired and if there were any injuries, have been released.

Roadways are blocked in the immediate area, police say. People should avoid the area for the time being.

Turlock Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 900 block of Vermont Avenue. Roadways are blocked until further notice. A press release will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/aLDXFkFijY — Turlock Police Dept. (@turlockpolice) April 10, 2024

