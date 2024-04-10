Watch CBS News
Officer-involved shooting reported in Turlock

By Cecilio Padilla

TURLOCK – An investigation is underway in Turlock after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

The Turlock Police Department confirmed they were investigating the incident along the 900 block of Vermont Avenue. No other details, including whether if it was an officer or a suspect who fired and if there were any injuries, have been released.

Roadways are blocked in the immediate area, police say. People should avoid the area for the time being.

More details to follow. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 9:26 AM PDT

