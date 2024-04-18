Sacramento police arrest driver who jumped sidewalk and hit 3 people in tent

SACRAMENTO — The man accused of driving his SUV onto a Sacramento sidewalk and hitting three people in a tent last weekend has been arrested, police said Thursday night.

The Sacramento Police Department identified the suspect as 43-year-old Jesus Banegas. Police further said that all three victims are alive despite being hospitalized in critical condition. They have not yet been identified.

Banegas, of Sacramento, faces charges of hit-and-run resulting in injury and causing an accident resulting in injury.

Banegas is being held on $50,000 bail and is expected to appear in court on April 22.

The hit-and-run happened Sunday, April 14 on Dos Rios Street between North B and D streets, east of the railyards.

Obtained by CBS13

A security camera in the area captured the vehicle jumping the curb and hitting the victims before crashing through a metal gate and speed limit sign and driving off.