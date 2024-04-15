Video shows SUV jumping sidewalk, hitting 3 pedestrians in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — New video obtained by CBS Sacramento shows an SUV being driven onto a Sacramento sidewalk and hitting three people.

All three victims suffered serious injuries with at least one of them remaining in critical condition.

The hit-and-run happened Sunday on Dos Rios Street between North B and D streets. A security camera in the area captured everything.

A black SUV turns the corner and then jumps a curb onto the sidewalk. The driver keeps going until the vehicle swipes the side of a building and runs over three people who were lying on the ground.

The car continues, pulling a red shopping cart with it and busting through a metal gate before driving off.

The same shopping cart from the security video remained at the scene a day later along with sleeping bags that were left behind.

Sacramento police have not yet confirmed if the three victims were homeless.