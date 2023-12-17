Police adding more patrols to Arden Fair Mall after accidental shooting

SACRAMENTO - Holiday shopping took a harrowing turn when the sound of a gunshot at Arden Fair Mall sent shoppers running.

Sacramento police viewed security video, discovering there wasn't a fight leading up to the gunfire.

"There was a lot of calls that came in, reports of people hearing gunshots, people saying they heard gunshots," said Sacramento Police Department's spokesperson Cody Tapley.

A day later, no signs of danger. Police are still investigating after discovering someone accidentally fired that shot in the middle of shoppers on a busy weekend.

"There's a lot of video footage, obviously, just here from Arden, there's so many video cameras that we're able to review," Tapley said.

Tapley said they're also checking license plate readers and traffic cameras around the area to see where the suspect went, taking off before police got there.

"There was just this big boom, it sounded like a bomb," a man said.

"Something did hit me in the leg from the roof, 100%," another man said.

CBS13 talked with the one person hurt when that shot went off after a piece of shrapnel hit him in the leg, causing a minor cut.

"Obviously, every year around the holidays we increase our patrolling, but in light of what happened last night, we're going to dedicate some resources at the Arden Fair Mall here," Tapley said.

Police are working with security and workers taking safety measures. Mall-goers will notice extra officers inside the mall and in the surrounding area.