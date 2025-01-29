Body of missing teenage fisherman in Northern California recovered

MABIE – The body of a fisherman who reportedly fell into a Northern California river and was possibly swept under the ice on Tuesday has been recovered, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office responded shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday to the Mabie area along the Middle Fork of the Feather River after receiving a report that a fisherman went missing after falling into the river.

The caller, who was fishing with two other people, was contacted and officials began searching the surrounding area. However, deputies said the fisherman was not found on Tuesday.

Rescue efforts picked up again first thing Wednesday. Deputies said in the afternoon that they recovered the body of 18-year-old Leonardo Mikelonis of Sparks, Nevada.

The Plumas County Search and Rescue, Eastern Plumas Ambulance and Beckwourth Peak Fire all responded to the scene. The California Highway Patrol, Graeagle Fire and U.S. Forest Service officials also helped in the search effort.

Mabie, located between Portola and Graeagle, is about 150 miles northeast of Sacramento with a population of about 180.