2 critically injured in Northern California mine shaft explosion

PLACER COUNTY — Two people suffered critical injuries in an explosion inside a Northern California mine shaft, officials said Friday.

The Foresthill Fire Protection District said it happened shortly after 9:40 a.m. at a mine shaft along Mosquito Ridge Road at Gorman Ranch Road in Placer County.

Personnel with the Foresthill district and the U.S. Forest Service located the two people outside of the mine shaft. They were then airlifted to Sutter Roseville Trauma Center.

The Foresthill fire district said the Bureau of Mine Safety was taking the lead on the investigation. The mine will remain closed until an inspection can be done.