California's Placer County makes push to become sports tourism destination

ROSEVILLE — Boys basketball is becoming the latest slam dunk for Placer County tourism.

More than 5,000 high school players, coaches and fans are filling the Roebbelen Center at @the Grounds in Roseville this weekend. The event center can accommodate 12 full-court basketball games simultaneously.

"It's not something that we get to see every day," said Dave Karnes with marketing at @the Grounds. "Me, personally, i love seeing athletes come here and compete to the best of their abilities."

This three-day basketball tournament is bringing in more than 160 teams from across California and other western states. NCAA scouts from UCLA, Kentucky and other schools are there looking at the top talent.

"College coaches are here to find the future generation of players who will be playing and starring in March Madness, and we expect a couple of these guys will ultimately play in the NBA," Karnes said.

These types of tournaments are part of Placer County's plan to market itself as a sports tourism destination. This weekend's tournament is expected to generate $2 million in spending for the local economy.

A Best Western is one of several hotels in Roseville that is sold out.

"It is a great opportunity for hotels to do business and it gets a lot of opportunities for other businesses also," said Dilawar Singh Shahaed, Best Western general manager.

Placer is also hosting volleyball, pickleball, BMX and even Harry Potter-themed quadball competitions in an effort to diversify tourism.

"It's a big boost for Placer Valley. It's a boost for Roseville," Karnes said. "It helps us let people discover who we are and what we have to offer."

The basketball competition continues Saturday and Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. and admission is $10 per person.