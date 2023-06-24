Placer County DA joins quest for answers from CDCR

First, the assembly public safety chair agreed to include our questions in an audit request. Now, local district attorneys, viewers, and researchers are joining our efforts to get answers from the corrections department.

We recently reported that after a half-dozen years and hundreds of millions of tax dollars annually, we still don't know if our prison reform and rehabilitation laws are working because the state can't or won't provide crucial data.

The Placer County District Attorney's Office is citing our reports, publicly calling on lawmakers to audit the Department of Corrections, and an effort to get answers. They are just the latest to add their own questions to our growing list.

"They're doing it in secret because they don't want to be called out," said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.

"The public has a right to know what these people are doing to rehabilitate themselves," said Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig.

Over the past year, we've conducted dozens of interviews with former inmates, crime victims, prosecutors, public defenders, lawmakers, researchers, and advocates for both prisoners and victims. Many, if not all of them, would also like the data and the answers we've been working to get.

"I wanted answers and they wouldn't answer my questions until you started asking questions," said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire.

Gire cited our reporting in a letter to the California Public Safety Committee, requesting to participate in a forthcoming audit request of CDCR.

The letter also adds questions to our growing list.

"I need that data; the rest of the legislature needs that data," said Public Safety Committee chair Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer.

Jones-Sawyer agreed to include our unanswered questions in an audit request, along with relevant questions from our viewers.

Our recent reports revealed the state's public data on recidivism and prison rehabilitation programs is dated and incomplete, so it's not clear if the state's landmark prison reform laws are working the way voters intended.

The state has contracted with independent researchers to analyze the programs but even they're getting data.

We don't, we don't know if they are working," said Heather Harris with the Public Policy Institute of California.

As a result, researchers, viewers, inmates, and district attorneys from across the region are adding their questions to our list. Questions like:

How long is the current waiting list to get into prison rehabilitation programs?

What percentage of early release credits are actually "earned"?

How many inmates are released on a transient status?

How many paroled sex offenders actually went through treatment programs?

And out of the tens of thousands of felons who were released early and then rearrested, how many received any rehabilitation at all?

Jones-Sawyers' office told us they're planning to submit an audit request sometime this month.

If you'd like to add your questions to our list, head to cbs13.com/CDCRAudit.