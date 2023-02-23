Philly man corrects Eagles tattoo after Super Bowl LVII loss

Eagles fan gets Super Bowl LVII champs tatto before game Eagles fan gets Super Bowl LVII champs tattoo before game 02:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philly man got a little too excited before the Eagles played in the Super Bowl. He got a tattoo symbolizing the team's road to victory.

He's now trying to make the best out of the unfortunate situation.

"I had faith in my team," Malcolm Garland said. "I love my team so much. I just wanted to show that."

But instead of showing that love like everyone else by singing the Eagles' fight song, Garland decided to get a tattoo before the Super Bowl declaring the Eagles' victory.

"I wasn't too mad that we lost because we did an amazing job," Garland said. "It was just like I got this tattoo and I took a chance and it didn't go in my favor."

"Once he came to me about the tattoo it was like 'OK cool. I'll do the Eagles tattoo.' But once he added the champs to it, it was like I don't know about that if you want to do that yet," said Fon, who is Garland's tattoo artist.

Fon is based in South Philly. Garland says he has about 80 tattoos all over his body and to correct his mistake, he had to get one more: the Michael Jordan meme depicting the basketball superstar crying.

But instead of covering up the old tattoo, its hovers above it.

"I was going to get all Kansas City hateful stuff but then decided when I was watching something and I saw the meme that was exactly how I felt," Garland said. "Salty that's exactly how I felt."

"I had no clue what he was going to get," Fon said. "I thought he was covering the tattoo completely but once he sent me the image it was hilarious."

Despite the preemptive tattoo and being forced to correct it with the Jordan meme, Garland says he has no regrets. He even has a prediction for next season.

"I'm riding with my team no matter what," Garland said. "Yeah, I still have faith in them. I'm the most unrealistic fan. We going to the Super Bowl next year and the year after that."