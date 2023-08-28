High winds forecasted for Wednesday; PG&E warns of likely power shutoffs in several NorCal counties

YOLO COUNTY – Pacific Gas & Electric Company is warning residents of several Northern California counties that power shutoffs are likely on Wednesday.

The utility company updated its Public Safety Power Shutoff watch on Monday.

Of particular concern are high winds that are in the forecast for parts of the region later in the week. Coupled with dry conditions, PG&E noted that shutoffs would be likely.

As winds shift to the north, wildfire smoke from Washington could drift into parts of the Central Valley late Tuesday and Wednesday. @CBS13Weather @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/u6J0HqIcWk — Tracy Humphrey (@TracyHumphreyTV) August 28, 2023

Seven counties are currently listed as possibly affected: Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Napa, Shasta, Tehama, and Yolo.

PG&E says specific addresses and shutoff details will be available soon.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs were implemented by PG&E and other California utilities in the wake of destructive wildfires, like the deadly 2018 Camp Fire, blamed on power lines.

Several criteria need to be met before PG&E considers shutting off power preemptively: low humidity levels, high winds, a Red Flag warning, real-time ground observations, and vegetation conditions.