Watch CBS News
Local News

High winds forecasted for Wednesday; PG&E warns of likely power shutoffs in several NorCal counties

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

YOLO COUNTY – Pacific Gas & Electric Company is warning residents of several Northern California counties that power shutoffs are likely on Wednesday.

The utility company updated its Public Safety Power Shutoff watch on Monday.

Of particular concern are high winds that are in the forecast for parts of the region later in the week. Coupled with dry conditions, PG&E noted that shutoffs would be likely.

Seven counties are currently listed as possibly affected: Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Napa, Shasta, Tehama, and Yolo.

PG&E says specific addresses and shutoff details will be available soon.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs were implemented by PG&E and other California utilities in the wake of destructive wildfires, like the deadly 2018 Camp Fire, blamed on power lines.

Several criteria need to be met before PG&E considers shutting off power preemptively: low humidity levels, high winds, a Red Flag warning, real-time ground observations, and vegetation conditions. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 12:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.