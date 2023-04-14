Watch CBS News
California

PG&E considers restructuring how residential customers are billed

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

A new proposal by PG&E could make your electricity bill go up. 

PG&E considers restructuring how residential customers are billed

The utility wants to restructure how residential electric customers are billed. This would reduce costs for lower-income households, but would increase costs for higher-income customers. 

The proposal was filed this week with the California Public Utilities Commission. 

Under the plan, monthly bills would be broken into two parts. 

The first part is a fixed infrastructure charge, which is tired by customer income level as required by the law. The second part is an electricity use charge, which would vary based on use. 

First published on April 14, 2023 / 5:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.