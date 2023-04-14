PG&E considers restructuring how residential customers are billed

A new proposal by PG&E could make your electricity bill go up.

The utility wants to restructure how residential electric customers are billed. This would reduce costs for lower-income households, but would increase costs for higher-income customers.

The proposal was filed this week with the California Public Utilities Commission.

Under the plan, monthly bills would be broken into two parts.

The first part is a fixed infrastructure charge, which is tired by customer income level as required by the law. The second part is an electricity use charge, which would vary based on use.