PG&E considers restructuring how residential customers are billed
A new proposal by PG&E could make your electricity bill go up.
The utility wants to restructure how residential electric customers are billed. This would reduce costs for lower-income households, but would increase costs for higher-income customers.
The proposal was filed this week with the California Public Utilities Commission.
Under the plan, monthly bills would be broken into two parts.
The first part is a fixed infrastructure charge, which is tired by customer income level as required by the law. The second part is an electricity use charge, which would vary based on use.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.