Person of interest identified in deadly Old North Sacramento stabbing

SACRAMENTO – A person of interest is now in custody in connection to a deadly stabbing in Old North Sacramento.

The incident happened back on April 4 near Traction Avenue and Colfax Street. Sacramento police said, that afternoon, officers responded to investigate a stabbing and found two people with injuries at the scene. One of those people, a man, had life-threatening stab wounds and was soon pronounced dead.

Medics transported the other person to the hospital. That person's injuries were said to be not life-threatening.

Detectives have continued to investigate the incident and, on Monday, announced that they had arrested 30-year-old Jose Alfredo Cortes back on May 9 as a person of interest in the case.

Cortes already had several other outstanding warrants out for his arrest on unrelated charges, police said.

The district attorney's office will now be reviewing the homicide case.