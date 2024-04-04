Watch CBS News
Stabbing investigation underway in old north Sacramento area

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating a stabbing that happened in the old north Sacramento area Thursday evening.

The scene was at Traction Avenue and Colfax Street, which is just off Arden Way near the Camp Resolution homeless grounds. Roads in the area are expected to be closed for some time as investigators work the scene.

The Sacramento Police Department has not yet said how many people were injured and if anyone was in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on April 4, 2024 / 6:50 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

