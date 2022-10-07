Carmichael residents demanding answers after senior fatally beaten in front of his home

Carmichael residents meet to address crime after homeowner senselessly beaten to death by homeless m

Carmichael residents meet to address crime after homeowner senselessly beaten to death by homeless m

Carmichael residents meet to address crime after homeowner senselessly beaten to death by homeless m

CARMICHAEL - Desperate for their own safety, people piled into the Gibbons Park - Mission Oaks Community Center wanting answers after a deadly attack on one of their own neighbors.

Investigators say Darin Chastain, a homeless man who was under the influence, randomly attacked and killed 74-year-old James Raleigh outside his home.

"It's just like why? Why? There's no rhyme or reason. He was an amazing man," said Christina Gruver.

Christina and Jim Gruver live next door to Raleigh. They're now afraid to simply walk their dog at night.

"We just want something to happen. I mean, we shouldn't just have people wandering the neighborhood like that. It's insane," said Jim.

Eric Jones, Deputy County Executive for Public Safety and Justice, says law enforcement partners are stepping up enforcement with homeless encampments. They're prioritizing hot spots, including an encampment at Ancil Hoffman Park, not far from Raleigh's home.

"You will see some increased enforcement both by the sheriff's office as well as the park rangers in very identified strategic locations," said Jones.

But many also blame a mental health crisis without enough resources.

"I think we have failed the community. I think we have failed the people walking around with mental health issues" said Maggie White.

District 3 County Supervisor Rich Desmond says they're bringing more behavioral health beds and treatment.

"There have been a lot of failures in the state of California, and frankly, locally. But the board of supervisors and my colleagues and I have been working very hard to bring on a lot more capacity," said Desmond.

Desmond planned four community meetings on public safety even before Raleigh was killed. His push for safety is now a personal mission as Raleigh was a family friend.

"Oh, just grief and sorrow. They lost him too early to circumstances that shouldn't have happened at all," said Jim.



The next District 3 Community Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18th, at 8 a.m. at Swanston Community Center, 2350 Northrop Avenue, Sacramento.