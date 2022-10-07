Carmichael residents meet to address crime after homeowner senselessly beaten to death by homeless m Seventy-four-year-old James Raleigh was attacked by a homeless man throwing rocks at his home on September 30. When Raleigh went to investigate the noise, 54-year-old Darin Chastain attacked him, police say. Neighbors called the police and Chastain was arrested soon after. Raleigh was transported to the hospital, where he later died. Carmichael residents met with police and city leaders to discuss how this issue could have been prevented.